For who? For what? Jets latest ineptitude makes Aaron Rodgers return in 2023 impossible

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) sets up for a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Aaron Rodgers attempting to return in the same season he suffered a torn Achilles has been nothing sort of a miracle for the New York Jets.

It’s too bad that the rest of the season has pretty much gone the opposite way since Rodgers was left sidelined.

As much as the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback can tease that he would like to be back on the field over the coming weeks for New York, the Jets’ latest loss to Atlanta all but ended any hopes of a miracle finish for their franchise signal-caller.

The 13-8 loss last Sunday was a microcosm of all the things that have gone wrong for Gang Green. The offense failed to score a touchdown for the third time in their last five games. They benched another quarterback in the middle of the game and found that the replacement could do no better.

Things would certainly have been different if Rodgers was at the helm of the ship, but as the quarterback tries to show that age is just a number after turning 40 over the weekend, the biggest theme surrounding the former Packer is arguably one of the most iconic lines in sports history.

For who? For what?

The popular double-question was made by Ricky Watters back in 1996 in his first game with the Philadelphia Eagles. In that game, Watters didn’t stretch himself to try and catch a Randall Cunningham pass in a game that Philadelphia would end up losing. Asked after the game why he was more afraid of getting hit over the middle of the field instead of going all-out, the running back asked “For who? For what?”

That line is as popular as ever – especially when it comes to Rodgers’ fight to get back on the field.

Gang Green isn’t going anywhere this season. At 4-8, their playoff chances rest below 1%, and have better odds to acquire a top-five overall pick. Any additional loss this season for New York would end up hurting their draft stock and take them out of the running for top players like Marvin Harrison Jr., or Joe Alt.

Losing now is the Jets’ best course of action for their future.

If New York needs to lose to improve their draft stock, then what is Rodgers expecting to do on the football field this year in a lost season?

Most close to and watching him would argue that Rodgers returning to game action in 2023 would be more about proving the doubters wrong and that he can still play at a high level. While his recovery has already been something that will be studied over the years, there is certainly a chance that the four-time NFL MVP could retear the same Achilles and force his rehab to be much slower during the offseason.

Whether the fanbase or Rodgers likes it or not, the Jets are not going to be competitive the rest of the way this season. To even attempt to play would be more about proving something that doesn’t need to be proved in the long run.

What is Rodgers trying to prove at the end of the year? Who would be the beneficiary of that?

Everyone knows how good Rodgers is as a quarterback. Everyone knows that when he returns to the field in 2024, the Jets will be considered a lock for a playoff berth. Until that time though, Gang Green needs to take their lumps for the remaining five games of the 2023 season and let Rodgers fully heal his injury to come back 100% for training camp.

The more Rodgers tries to push his rehab or the longer the Jets hold out hope he could return this season though, the bigger questions continue to be shown.

For who? For what?

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com