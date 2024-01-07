Jets likely to trade Zach Wilson after 3 seasons: Report

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Zach Wilson’s future with the New York Jets fell further into question this season after ineffectively stepping in for the injured Aaron Rodgers — but it appears as though answers about his Gang Green tenure are already becoming clear.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Jets will attempt to trade the No. 2 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft.

“The likelihood is that he’s played his last down with the New York Jets,” Rapoport said.

Following two ineffective seasons as the Jets’ hopeful franchise quarterback, the 24-year-old passer was demoted to backup behind Rodgers after New York acquired him from the Green Bay Packers. He was thrust into the starter’s role just four snaps into the season when the future Hall of Famer went down with a season-ending ACL injury but did little to suggest that he could be a viable option moving forward.

Wilson completed just 60.1% of his passes for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 games (11 starts), which included a benching in Week 11 that lasted until Week 14. He suffered a concussion the following week against the Miami Dolphins that ended his season — the Jets revealed midweek that he was still in concussion protocol, meaning that he would miss Sunday’s season finale in New England against the Patriots.

Head coach Robert Saleh poured more gasoline on the speculative fire heading into Week 18 when asked about Wilson’s future at MetLife Stadium.

“We’ll see,” Saleh said on Wednesday. “These are all things we’re going to have to talk about once the season’s over. Whether it’s here or somewhere else, I believe he’s going to have a hell of a career.”

Wilson is the Jets’ latest failure when it comes to developing a high draft pick slated to be the franchise quarterback. Within the last decade alone, they’ve moved on from the likes of Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith, and Sam Darnold — the acquisition of Rodgers providing the opportunity to circumnavigate such problems.

Across 34 career games with Gang Green, Wilson posted a 57% completion rating with 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions.

