Jets WR Coach, Miles Austin suspended for 1-year for sports gambling

The recent woes of the New York Jets don’t seem to be letting up anytime soon.

According to reports, Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin was suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. The suspension is expected to be carried out for a minimum of a year.

Austin is set to appeal the league’s ruling.

ESPN later reported that the NFL had been investigating Austin for “a while” when they found evidence of the former pro-bowl wide receiver betting on sporting events. None of the games Austin had bet on were NFL or NCAA games.

The Jets receiving coach was a two-time pro bowl receiver predominately for the Dallas Cowboys. Originally an undrafted free agent, he finished his career with 361 receptions for 5,273 yards.

Austin got into coaching as an offensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 and joined the Jets in 2021 as a member of Robert Saleh’s coaching staff.

This is the second known year-long suspension the league has handed down for gambling. Back in the 2022 offseason, the NFL suspended Falcons wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, for gambling on NFL games.

NJ Advance Media later reported that Austin’s lawyer announced that Austin would appeal because his client did not bet on NFL games. Part of the league’s suspension though is because Austin bet at the Jets’ facility at Florham Park.

It’s been a rough few weeks for the Jets as a franchise. On Thursday, New York dropped a 19-3 contest to Jacksonville that not only was their fourth straight loss but a loss that almost assuredly knocked the franchise out of playoff contention.

The NFL will not comment on Austin’s suspension until the appeals process is complete.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com