New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns: 3 sizzling prop bets to hammer for week two

The New York Jets 2022 season got off to a rocky start at home with a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

Their week two opponent isn’t any easier either. The Cleveland Browns hold their opener against New York after a 26-24 emotional win over Carolina and their former quarterback Baker Mayfield.

With Deshaun Watson still serving an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct, Jacoby Brissett has been holding down the fort at quarterback while Cleveland feeds their running back tandem of Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb.

There are several exciting prop bets to look into for Sunday’s contest.

Nick Chubb – over rushing yards

There aren’t many football teams that could defend as well as the Jets did against the Ravens on the ground. Holding Baltimore to just 63 yards rushing as a team was an extremely impressive performance.

But Baltimore had many issues along their offensive line. The Browns’ strength, on the other hand, is within their OL. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for over 200 yards of total offense, and the expectation should be that they are used heavily once again.

I like Chubb getting over 81 yards Sunday.

Elijah Moore – Over receptions

Joe Flacco and the Jets’ passing attack was disappointing on Sunday, but Elijah Moore hit the over last week. Even with Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis now in the offense, Moore was as consistent as ever with five catches and 49 yards.

Cleveland’s secondary isn’t as deep as Baltimore’s so the Jets should have at least SOME success against the Browns’ defense.

I like Moore hitting the over again.

Joe Flacco – Over interceptions thrown

This one is just too easy to predict. Flacco was very poor during the season opener, and the offense itself looked lifeless because of it.

The Jets will need to score early and often to keep up with the Browns’ ground-and-pound attack. The more Flacco throws, the more likely it is that he’ll throw an interception.

This one is quite disappointing, but I will be stunned if the Jets are turnover-free on Sunday.

