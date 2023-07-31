Jets’ offensive system to be tested during 1st preseason game

FILE – Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett looks on before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. The New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. The team announced the hiring Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, of the 43-year-old Hackett, who replaces Mike LaFleur after coach Robert Saleh and the Jets interviewed at least 15 candidates for the vacancy. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

FLORHAM PARK — The New York Jets offense has already gone through some major restructuring over the last few months. A Hall-of-Fame quarterback, new play-caller, and new offensive line coach mean that the group could easily be seen as a “work in progress” ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener in Canton, Ohio.

As is the case during this time of year, New York seems ready to test how their offensive system will work on a typical game day. One of the quick changes throughout practices to this point has been the specific play-caller working with the offense.

Passing game coordinator Todd Downing has been calling plays from the sideline during 11-on-11 work, while offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has been in the mix coaching players up after particular sessions.

It’s a system that, while not uncommon, is interesting for a team looking to find stability in a play-caller for the first time in decades. Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed after Sunday’s practice that Downing may be on the field announcing plays to the quarterback, but it will be Hackett that is calling plays from the booth.

“Yeah, unless it changes in the next week or so, but I am going to encourage, like we did with (Mike) LaFleur, to just try both and see what you like better, so we’re going to try some different things, but it’s just more to get used to the voice and all that stuff,” Saleh explained.

The benefit of having Hackett up in the booth to call plays is that it allows him to see every factor in between plays, while also allowing positional coaches to have a direct hand in the development of each position.

It shows the sense of trust that Saleh and Hackett have in their assistant coaches while also adding a new wrinkle to the Jets’ offense.

“I mean everyone’s different. Back in the day, you had to because you couldn’t talk from up there, so you had to relay it down,” Saleh said. “Todd is kind of the ear when Hackett is busy working with other position groups, so he’s constantly hearing Todd’s voice, so it’s a good setup in the way we have it, so it’s normal and either way works, but you’re right, less is always more, but I don’t think that’s too much at all.”

Downing was hired by the Jets after four seasons helping reignite Ryan Tannehill’s career in Tennessee. He also helped the early development of Matthew Stafford with Detroit over a decade ago. His wealth of quarterback knowledge allows Hackett’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers to be strictly on the game while also being the leading voice in the quarterback room.

It is not uncommon for pass or run game coordinators to help relay play calls throughout a game, and while Saleh wants this offensive system started early in the preseason, that doesn’t mean it’ll be the case when the team opens up the 2023 regular season.

In Philadelphia, they use offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland to help with calling run plays while being immersed in almost every asset of the team’s offensive game plan. New York sees similarities between that system and the one they want to use here.

The bigger question though will end up being just how good the Jets will be with this new system in place.

