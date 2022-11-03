Jets’ Quinnen Williams named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams got some recognition for his stellar play of late, as he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

“Quinnen is playing at a different level,” head coach Robert Saleh said recently. “He keeps doing this and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be Pro Bowl, All-Pro, all the different accolades you can get. He’s playing at that type of level.”

Williams, who is in his fourth NFL season, has seen his play elevated to the top tier of defenders, and has anchored the Jets vaunted defense this year.

He has now won his first Defensive Player of the Month award for his performance in five October matchups.

During that stretch, Williams recorded 4.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 23 tackles, four tackles for losses, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

On the season, he has the 10th most sacks in the NFL with 10, and the second most quarterback hits with 16.

Williams, who came to the Jets as the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been absolutely critical for Gang Green this season, which has relied on its defense to drastically improve their play from last season, when they won just four games.

Now sitting at a 5–3 record, the team’s defense has been one of the best in the NFL.

When asked why the Jets are winning more this season, the defensive tackle was quick with his words.

“We execute and communicate a lot,” he said with a smile.

They will now, however, face their toughest test yet when they host the Buffalo Bills, led by MVP-frontrunner Josh Allen at quarterback.

The team will need to step up even more than they have if they want any chance of limiting Buffalo’s explosive offense.

