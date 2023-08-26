Jets’ fans rejoice: Aaron Rodgers opens 2023 season with TD strike to Garrett Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD — Fans of the New York Jets haven’t seen this type of quarterback play in a very long time.
Aaron Rodgers, playing in his first preseason game since 2018, threw a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on the second drive for the offense in the first quarter of their preseason finale battle against the New York Giants.
OOOOOWEEEEE@AaronRodgers12 to @GarrettWilson_V for six!
📺 #NYJvsNYG on WNBC + NFLN pic.twitter.com/wR4gAhVlBT
— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 26, 2023
The play, a simple fade route, saw Rodgers throw the ball to a spot only where the reigning offensive rookie of the year could catch it and celebrated afterward in front of the home New York crowd. In total, Rodgers ended his day at MetLife stadium 5-8 passing for 47 yards and an impressive score.
Gang Green currently lead the Giants 14-0 in the first quarter.