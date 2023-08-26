Jets’ fans rejoice: Aaron Rodgers opens 2023 season with TD strike to Garrett Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters after a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Jets’ training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD — Fans of the New York Jets haven’t seen this type of quarterback play in a very long time.

Aaron Rodgers, playing in his first preseason game since 2018, threw a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on the second drive for the offense in the first quarter of their preseason finale battle against the New York Giants.

The play, a simple fade route, saw Rodgers throw the ball to a spot only where the reigning offensive rookie of the year could catch it and celebrated afterward in front of the home New York crowd. In total, Rodgers ended his day at MetLife stadium 5-8 passing for 47 yards and an impressive score.

Gang Green currently lead the Giants 14-0 in the first quarter.

