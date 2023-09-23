Jets rule out Duane Brown for Week 3 with hip injury

New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown, top, checks on quarterback Mike White, below, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Another day, another update for the New York Jets offensive line.

After suffering an apparent hip injury early in the week, left tackle Duane Brown has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s Week 3 contest against the New England Patriots. Brown, 38, missed all three practices this week after continuing to recover from the shoulder surgery he was recovering from during the 2022 season.

As of Friday morning, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was “confident” that they could have Brown for Sunday’s contest. Just 24 hours later, after speaking with a health specialist, New York will have the veteran tackle sit for a week.

Without Brown, Gang Green will be without two crucial offensive linemen going into Week 3. Wes Schweitzer, the team’s immediate backup interior offensive lineman, suffered a concussion during practice on Thursday and was ruled out.

To replace Brown, Saleh confirmed that there were plans in place for the Jets. The coach called potentially moving Mekhi Becton from the right side to the left “irresponsible.” Offensive line coach Kevin Carter explained that free agent acquisition Billy Turner would be the favorite for the role.

If Turner does get the start, it would be his first since last season with the Denver Broncos. He had struggled during the preseason with New York on both sides of the line.

