Jets HC target Mike Vrabel reunites with division-rival Patriots

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

One of the New York Jets’ top head-coaching candidates, Mike Vrabel, is reuniting with his old team and one of Gang Green’s biggest rivals, the New England Patriots.

The former Pats linebacker is taking over at Foxboro on a multi-year deal, per reports, which takes one of the most sought-after candidates off the market.

Vrabel was previously the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023 when he posted a 54-45 regular-season record. He helped lead the AFC South team to the AFC Championship Game in 2019. He won NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2021 after Tennessee went 12-5 and won the division.

After being dismissed following the 2023 season, he spent this past year as a coaching and personnel consultant with the Cleveland Browns. He now takes over for Jerod Mayo, who was fired after one season in New England in which he went 4-13.

The Jets have been aggressive in their search for a new head coach (and general manager) after firing Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas mid-season. Vrabel was the second candidate they interviewed for their head-coaching vacancy on Jan. 3 after former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

In total, New York has interviewed eight men for the job, including former head coach Rex Ryan, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who spent five years as the Giants’ defensive coordinator.

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com