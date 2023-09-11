Jets vs. Bills Week 1 Inactive List: Carl Lawson a surprise scratch

Carl Lawson agreed to a contract restructure that frees close to $13 million in cap space for the Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD — We’re under two hours from Aaron Rodgers’ debut as a member of the New York Jets, but there are plenty of things to keep an eye on before kickoff.

The two teams announced their inactive list before the start of their contest and had plenty of surprises to this point.

Let’s get to it.

New York Jets Inactives

Carl Lawson

Izzy Abanikanda

Jason Brownlee

Irv Charles

Max Mitchell

Zaire Barnes

Analysis:

Lawson is the biggest surprise on this list. He’s been back from his back injury the last week of practice and wasn’t on the injury report. Could the deep depth of pass rushers on this list lead to the Jets’ choosing to go away from the veteran?

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network later reported that this was just to give Lawson an extra week as he returns from his back injury.

Outside of Lawson, two of the Jets’ big-body receivers hit the inactive list while Max Mitchell is the odd-man out on the offensive line. Mekhi Becton and Breece Hall – both players who missed practice – are back and officially starting today.

Buffalo Bills Inactives

Damar Hamlin

Kaiir Elam

Kingsley Jonathan

Alec Anderson

German Ifedi

Analysis:

Hamlin’s return to an NFL sideline from his health scare last season will have to wait another week. Former first-round pick Kaiir Elam also will be inactive after Christian Benford won the job during the preseason. Much like the Jets today, the Bills will have six cornerbacks on the active roster for gameday.

