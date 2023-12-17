Jets vs. Dolphins Week 15 Inactive List: Tyreek Hill OUT, O-line shuffle continues

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) runs an interception back for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Can the New York Jets keep their season alive in Miami today against a Dolphins squad trying to keep hold of their AFC East lead?

Both the Dolphins and Jets come into this matchup heavily banged up in key positions. A lot of word surrounding both teams would be whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Tyreek Hill would be able to come back to the field with their respective injuries.

As it turns out, neither will be playing.

Rodgers is still a few weeks away from his miracle return from Achilles surgery while Hill was ruled out with an ankle injury. They aren’t the only injuries either.

Let’s break down who is active and inactive for this Week 15 contest.

New York Jets

WR – Jason Brownlee

OT – Carter Warren

LB – Marcelino McCrary-Ball

DL – Carl Lawson

CB – Bryce Hall

QB – Brett Rypien (emergency QB)

Notes:

Will McDonald was listed as QUESTIONABLE for this week’s game but with Carl Lawson as another healthy scratch, the first-round rookie will get the start.

Brett Rypien will be the team’s third QB this week.

Carter Warren’s injury means that the Jets will have to go through their 11th different offensive line combination this season. New York has gone through 14 different players this season along the line – a brutal reality to their 5-8 mark.

Miami Dolphins

WR – Tyreek Hill

S – Jevon Holland

CB – Xavien Howard

OL – Robert Hunt

S – DeShon Elliott

LB – Jason Pierre-Paul

QB – Skylar Thompson (emergency QB)

Notes:

Tyreek Hill being OUT for Sunday is a big break for the Jets defense but it does not limit what Miami wants to do. The Dolphins will have first-round running back De’Von Achane active today. Achane is a front-runner for offensive rookie of the year and did not play the last time these two teams faced off.

Miami’s secondary is decimated this week. Xavien Howard, one of their top corners is inactive, and both starting safeties will not play. Jevon Holland, the safety who returned a Hail Mary attempt by the Jets for a touchdown, is also not playing. With Zach Wilson trying to become the first Jets quarterback since Chad Pennington in 2006 to throw for back-to-back 300-yard passing days, it should be easier than the first meeting.

Keep in mind Miami is also without a few offensive linemen. Terron Armstead will play today but Connor Williams, the organization’s starting center, is out for the year with a torn ACL. The Jets should be able to have some success on Sunday with this offensive line.

