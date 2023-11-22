Jets vs. Dolphins Week 12 Preview: How to watch, keys to the game, and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The 2023 regular season has reached a turning point for the New York Jets. They are just two games out of the final wild-card spot in the AFC Playoffs, but also two games out of having a top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Where the team goes from here will be interesting. Their schedule doesn’t lighten up either for them as they try and manage an offense under a new QB and ever-changing offensive line.

Tim Boyle will get his first start with the Jets and have to go up against the dominant offense which is the Miami Dolphins. For the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game, the matchup between Boyle and Tua Tagovailoa isn’t something many expected before the season began, but there’s plenty to watch going in.

We break down everything you need to know here.

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Where: MetLife Stadium

When: Sunday, November 24th, 2023

Kickoff Time: 3:00 pm – ET

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Line: Miami -10.0

Keys to the Game

Get the ball out quickly

There are a lot of reasons why Boyle is now the starting quarterback for the Jets. Probably the most underrated reason is that he fits the offense Nathaniel Hackett wants to run. West Coast quarterbacks need to get the ball out quickly in their dropbacks and make smart decisions.

We haven’t seen Boyle a lot in NFL games (just three NFL starts) but he looked solid in preseason action and camp. If he shows mastery of the offense, the Jets should be able to put up plenty of points to not only stay in this game but also to potentially upset a really good Dolphins team.

The other reason why getting the ball out so quickly is important on Friday is the type of defense Miami wants to run. Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips, and Bradley Chubb can all get after the quarterback. With Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey back together in the backend, it’s going to be hard to do anything significant on the offensive side of the ball.

Stay ahead of the chains

Friday evening is all going to be about which of these two teams stays ahead of the trenches. Miami’s third-down offense is very good on the year, but just how good will it be if they are consistently in third and longs all afternoon?

For the Jets, they currently are the worst third-down offense in NFL history. History.

Boyle should offer some differences that could help the current offense set themselves up in more manageable third-downs. Should that happen, it’ll be up to Nathaniel Hackett to draw up the right play-calls in those manageable situations to move the chains.

There is talent in this Jets offense. Some of that talent may be hurt, but there should be plenty to stay in the game against a good Dolphins defense. The only way that happens though if they end the third-and-long party they’ve been having all season.

Don’t follow the motion trap

The Dolphins use motion or pre-snap movement the most out of any team in the NFL. By doing so, it forces defenses to think quickly on the fly and usually catches them out of position. One thing the Jets did very well last year against these same Dolphins (albeit without Tua) is limiting how much of a factor the motion could have on the defense.

If you don’t try and chase down the pre-snap stuff and force the Dolphins offense to play against a straight-up defense, they aren’t nearly as effective. In Miami’s three losses this season (to the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs) those defenses made it a point to not follow the pre-snap movement or even react. It forced players like Hill and Mostert to go down the field methodically.

If Miami has to move methodically, there’s a chance you can knock their timing off on a play and cause a turnover.

X-Factor – Tyler Conklin

Boyle wants to get the ball out quickly with the patchwork offensive line he’s dealing with. That means quick, short passes to first reads are going to be used a lot. That also means that New York’s top tight end could probably have the biggest receiving showing of the season.

Conklin has been a consummate professional and leader for the Jets offense this season despite the lack of targets (45), and overall production (35-381-0). He may be second in most receiving categories on the team, but he’s going to be very important for Boyle’s game plan on Friday.

Tight ends are so important in the West Coast offense. That’s why the Kansas City Chiefs kept Travis Kelce over Tyreek Hill when it came to deciding on who to give a mega-contract to. Conklin is one of those very good tight ends who just hasn’t had the kind of production due to quarterback play and the system he’s running in.

That could change with Boyle or even Trevor Siemian under center.

