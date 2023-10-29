Jets vs. Giants Week 8 Inactive List: Big Blue’s O-Line problems persist, Carl Lawson is another healthy scratch

EAST RUTHERFORD — We’re under a couple of hours away before the New York Jets and New York Giants face off in a cross-town rivalry contest that could decide either team’s fate for the rest of the year.
Gang Green can get to over .500 with a win as the road team today while Big Blue can theoretically move past their slow start to the season with a win over their own.
As with any game, a big pre-game focus to watch is who is made inactive before kickoff. There are plenty of big names to watch on that end.
New York Jets
RB – Israel Abanikanda
OG – Joe Tippmann
WR – Randall Cobb
DE – Carl Lawson
WR – Irv Charles
LB – Zaire Barnes
CB – Jarrick Bernard Converse
Notes:
- Cobb and Lawson are the two veteran surprises inactive today. The former Packers wide receiver missed some time this week with a shoulder injury and will miss his first game of the year. That leaves undrafted rookies Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee as healthy potential players on the offense.
- For Lawson, his name has been used in trade talks with the deadline coming up on Tuesday but it doesn’t look like a deal is close at this time. That being said, having a veteran like him be inactive again isn’t a good sign overall.
- Tippmann will miss his first start of the season due to an injury. He was a role player early in the season before taking over at right guard when Duane Brown went down on IR. In his place, Wes Schweitzer will expect to get the start.
- Today is the first game for Brownlee to be an active player on the Jets gameday roster. The undrafted rookie turned heads in camp with a strong performance.
New York Giants
QB – Daniel Jones
LT – Andrew Thomas
RT – Evan Neal
RB – Deon Jackson
S – Bobby McCain
S – Gervarrius Owens
DL – Jordon Riley
Notes:
- Daniel Jones will miss his third straight start this week due to a neck injury. The Giants expect him to make a return this season though.
- It’s been a turnstile of sorts at tackle for the G-Men this year. Sunday against the Jets will be no different. Neal and Thomas are both out with a rash of injuries although both are close to a return. In their place, Justin Pugh will be the starting left tackle while Tyre Phillips is on the right.
- Big Blue’s defense is relatively healthy on Sunday. Adoree Jackson is back on the field after missing last week.