Jets vs. Giants Week 8 Inactive List: Big Blue’s O-Line problems persist, Carl Lawson is another healthy scratch

EAST RUTHERFORD — We’re under a couple of hours away before the New York Jets and New York Giants face off in a cross-town rivalry contest that could decide either team’s fate for the rest of the year.

Gang Green can get to over .500 with a win as the road team today while Big Blue can theoretically move past their slow start to the season with a win over their own.

As with any game, a big pre-game focus to watch is who is made inactive before kickoff. There are plenty of big names to watch on that end.

New York Jets

RB – Israel Abanikanda

OG – Joe Tippmann

WR – Randall Cobb

DE – Carl Lawson

WR – Irv Charles

LB – Zaire Barnes

CB – Jarrick Bernard Converse

Notes:

Cobb and Lawson are the two veteran surprises inactive today. The former Packers wide receiver missed some time this week with a shoulder injury and will miss his first game of the year. That leaves undrafted rookies Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee as healthy potential players on the offense.

For Lawson, his name has been used in trade talks with the deadline coming up on Tuesday but it doesn’t look like a deal is close at this time. That being said, having a veteran like him be inactive again isn’t a good sign overall.

Tippmann will miss his first start of the season due to an injury. He was a role player early in the season before taking over at right guard when Duane Brown went down on IR. In his place, Wes Schweitzer will expect to get the start.

Today is the first game for Brownlee to be an active player on the Jets gameday roster. The undrafted rookie turned heads in camp with a strong performance.

New York Giants

QB – Daniel Jones

LT – Andrew Thomas

RT – Evan Neal

RB – Deon Jackson

S – Bobby McCain

S – Gervarrius Owens

DL – Jordon Riley

Notes:

Daniel Jones will miss his third straight start this week due to a neck injury. The Giants expect him to make a return this season though.

It’s been a turnstile of sorts at tackle for the G-Men this year. Sunday against the Jets will be no different. Neal and Thomas are both out with a rash of injuries although both are close to a return. In their place, Justin Pugh will be the starting left tackle while Tyre Phillips is on the right.

Big Blue’s defense is relatively healthy on Sunday. Adoree Jackson is back on the field after missing last week.

