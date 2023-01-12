Jets owner Woody Johnson denies playoff mandate amid 2023 coaching staff upheaval

The New York Jets may not be a playoff-or-bust team heading into the 2023 offseason, but owner Woody Johnson knows that the time is now for Gang Green to end their decade-long playoff drought.

“I want to give them (the fans) what they want. They want wins. And they deserve wins. And I’ll try to get them wins. I’m going to do everything I can to make it happen for them. No stone unturned.” Johnson told reporters Thursday afternoon.

That optimism comes even after the Jets are in the process of reshaping their offensive coaching staff.

Wednesday evening saw the Jets mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur after two seasons. New York did not score an offensive touchdown in the last three weeks of the season, and had lost their last six games to end the year and secure their seventh straight losing season.

“Over the course of a few days, we got a lot of inquiries about his availability from a few teams. Talking to Mike, it just felt like it would be in everyone’s best interests to pursue those opportunities.” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

Saleh later announced that the Jets also parted ways with offensive line coach John Benton. The head coach also will need to fill out the wide receiver coach position after Miles Austin was suspended for a year after violating the league’s rules on gambling.

Both dismissal moves were not made at the demand of the Jets owner though.

“Woody gives us full autonomy with decision-making. He’s completely supportive of any decision we make.” Saleh said to Zack Rosenblatt of the Athletic.

New York will now look to make coaching changes to the offensive staff, while also keeping an eye on potential upgrades to the quarterback position. While the Jets owner acknowledged that the team didn’t do “everything the right way” in regards to former second-overall pick Zach Wilson, the team is open to adding a veteran quarterback to the roster this offseason.

New York’s head coach echoed the owner’s statements at quarterback saying “We are going to be aggressive as heck when it comes to quarterback play and making sure we do everything we can to satisfy that position.”

Quarterback will be the ultimate question mark for New York going into the offseason, but they will need to solidify their offensive coaching staff first. With three positions to fill and plenty of available candidates, there will be ample opportunities for the Jets to improve their offense.

And while Woody Johnson doesn’t believe in mandating how a season needs to go, his message couldn’t be clearer to the coaching staff.

“I want to win.”

