Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Jets work out RT La’el Collins following Alijah Vera-Tucker’s season-ending injury

By Posted on
Jets work out La'el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins (71) blocks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran offensive tackle La’el Collins on on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Turns out the New York Jets aren’t leaving their depth to chance anymore along the offensive line. 

After losing All-Pro right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker for the season due to a torn Achilles, the Jets have worked out veteran tackle La’el Collins according to the NFL’s waiver wire

Collins, a seven-year pro out of LSU has had a strong career with the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. He was part of a dominant offensive line group with the Cowboys that saw three NFC East titles and multiple playoff games. In his lone season with the Bengals, Collins struggled with a back injury before tearing his ACL in the second to last game of the 2022 regular season. He was a surprising release from the Bengals before the 2023 regular season began. 

During the 2022 season, Collins recorded an average Pro Football Focus grade of 57.9.

The Jets have made it clear that they are still very high on their current roster, despite the rash of injuries they have suffered over the first few weeks. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the year due to an Achilles injury while left tackle Duane Brown has been on IR for the last month. The latest injury to AVT has only spurred the Jets into action to try and find a replacement that keeps the team competitive. 

Jets options to replace Alijah Vera-Tucker
New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) celebrates with guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Gang Green isn’t the only team scheduling a workout with Collins. at this time The New York Giants are also expected to work out the former Bengal Tuesday evening ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. 

The Jets face off against the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. 

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC