Jets work out RT La’el Collins following Alijah Vera-Tucker’s season-ending injury

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins (71) blocks during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran offensive tackle La’el Collins on on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Turns out the New York Jets aren’t leaving their depth to chance anymore along the offensive line.

After losing All-Pro right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker for the season due to a torn Achilles, the Jets have worked out veteran tackle La’el Collins according to the NFL’s waiver wire.

Collins, a seven-year pro out of LSU has had a strong career with the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals. He was part of a dominant offensive line group with the Cowboys that saw three NFC East titles and multiple playoff games. In his lone season with the Bengals, Collins struggled with a back injury before tearing his ACL in the second to last game of the 2022 regular season. He was a surprising release from the Bengals before the 2023 regular season began.

During the 2022 season, Collins recorded an average Pro Football Focus grade of 57.9.

The Jets have made it clear that they are still very high on their current roster, despite the rash of injuries they have suffered over the first few weeks. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the year due to an Achilles injury while left tackle Duane Brown has been on IR for the last month. The latest injury to AVT has only spurred the Jets into action to try and find a replacement that keeps the team competitive.

Gang Green isn’t the only team scheduling a workout with Collins. at this time The New York Giants are also expected to work out the former Bengal Tuesday evening ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

The Jets face off against the Philadephia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

