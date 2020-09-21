Jets WR Brashad Perriman week-to-week with sprained ankle

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In case the Jets’ offense couldn’t get any weaker, it did on Monday when ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that wide receiver Breshad Perriman is “week-to-week,” with a sprained ankle suffered during the team’s 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

He initially suffered in the injury when his ankle was rolled on at the end of a play during the second quarter.

His loss makes an already-shorthanded wide-receiving group even thinner as Sam Darnold’s favorite target, slot receiver Jamison Crowder, was unfit to play in Week 2 against the Niners while rookie Denzel Mims is out for at least another two weeks because of a hamstring issue.

Perriman had been a non-factor in his first outings as a Jet — which has plenty to do with the lack of talent within the offense and the playcalling ineptitude of head coach Adam Gase.

In nearly six quarters of play, he accrued five receptions for 29 yards, which isn’t nearly the kind of production expected after he put up 645 yards last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That leaves Darnold with three healthy receivers in Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios, and Josh Malone. Hogan hurt his ribs on Sunday against the 49ers, but is not expected to miss any time. Berrios and Malone combined to catch 10 passes during Sunday’s loss for 75 yards, the former also adding a touchdown.