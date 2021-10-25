Jets’ Zach Wilson to miss 2-4 weeks with sprained PCL

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has suffered a sprained PCL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which will sideline him for two-to-four weeks.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Jets’ blowout 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday when linebacker Matthew Judon tackled Wilson from behind before falling on his legs. Wilson remained on the ground before limping off the field under his own power before heading to the locker room.

He completed 6-of-10 passes for 51 yards on Sunday before the injury.

An MRI on Monday confirmed that the injury was, in fact, a sprained PCL, per Schefter, which Wilson himself said would have been “the best-case scenario,” when speaking after Sunday’s loss.

“I’m not really sure. I don’t know a lot about the PCL,” Wilson continued. “The pain really isn’t there. It’s just feeling like something is a little off as far as being loose and unstable.”

It does provide the relief that he won’t be lost for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Wilson had struggled throughout his first six games in the NFL after being selected second overall earlier this season out of BYU. He has completed just 57.5% of his passes for 1,168 yards, four touchdowns, and is tied for the league lead with nine interceptions.

For now in his absence, Mike White is slated to take the reins under center. The 26-year-old had never appeared in a regular-season NFL game until he was called upon to step in for Wilson on Sunday.

While his first professional completion was a touchdown in the back of the end zone to Corey Davis, White proceeded to complete 19-of-31 passes for 199 yards and two interceptions.

Veteran Josh Johnson, who has 33 appearances since 2009, could also be promoted from the Jets’ practice squad to back up White should the Jets opt not to make a move for a more proven quarterback in the interim.