Joey Gallo shakes off struggles, has solid night against Angels

Joey Gallo finally had a good offensive night on Tuesday, going 2–3 in the batter’s box during the team’s win over the Angels.

After severe recent struggles, when Gallo recorded just 9 hits and a .153 batting average in the 19 previous games in May, the 28-year-old connected for a single and a double, while also drawing a walk in the 9–1 win.

That comes after his sluggish play forced manager Aaron Boone to relegate Gallo to the 9th spot in the lineup late last week — though Boone denied the move was a demotion.

“The nine hole is a place I value,” Boone said at the time. “I think there’s a pretty good fit there, especially as you turn over the lineup,

His solid Tuesday night started in the 2nd inning, when Gallo hit a bloop single to left field off a fastball from former-Met Noah Syndergaard, and crossed the plate on a double from DJ LeMahieu.

For more coverage of Joey Gallo and the Yankees, head to amNY.com.

Syndergaard would leave the game in the 3rd inning, but Gallo would again come away winning against Kenny Rosenberg, as he reached 1st base on a walk to move a runner into scoring position (though the Yankees ultimately left the inning empty handed).

His best at-bat of the night came in the bottom of the 6th inning, when he sent a Rosenberg fastball to deep right field for a double, which advanced Jose Trevino to 3rd base. Both runners would later score on a pair of sacrifice hits.

His perfect night in the box score would be ruined, however, when Gallo struck out in the 8th inning. The Yankees were carrying a 9–1 lead, however, so Gallo’s mistake was not very costly.