Red Bulls’ John Tolkin named to USMNT January camp roster

Dec 7, 2024; Carson, California, USA; New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) celebrates after a goal against the LA Galaxy during the first half in the 2024 MLS Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin has been selected by United States men’s national team (USMNT) head coach Mauricio Pochettino to participate in the Americans’ January training camp, the federation announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old continues his meteoric rise up the ranks of United States soccer, establishing himself as one of the best young left-backs in the country. This will be his fourth call-up to the US senior roster and his first since January of 2024. He has made four appearances for the Stars and Stripes and also represented the U-23 side at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he made four appearances — becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to represent the club at an Olympic Games.

The 2024 season was one of Tolkin’s best yet. He appeared in 28 MLS games and posted two goals with one assist. He also provided the primary assist on Andres Reyes’ game-winning goal in the 2024 Eastern Conference Final to lift the Red Bulls to their second-ever MLS Cup Final appearance, which it lost 2-1 to LA Galaxy last month.

Tolkin’s 17 career assists across all competitions are already a franchise record for a defender.

With the United States, Tolkin will participate in an 11-day training camp and will then have an opportunity to participate in two friendlies against Venezuela on Jan. 18 and Costa Rica on Jan. 22.

