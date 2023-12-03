Juan Soto trade rumors: Yankees not willing to part with Michael King, Drew Thorpe in 6-player trade talks

Sep 30, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Juan Soto (22) watches his RBI-double against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees, or any team, is going to have to give a considerable amount of capital to the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto. Brian Cashman and the Bronx Bombers, however, don’t appear ready to give up the ransom necessary to secure the services of the 25-year-old superstar.

The Yankees seem immovable on the notion of including pitchers Michael King and prospect Drew Thorpe in a deal with San Diego. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, New York and San Diego haven’t spoken about a Soto trade, which also included Padres outfielder Trent Grisham, since the NL West club asked for a six-player package that featured Thorpe and King.

King is 28 years old and has continuously bounced between the starting rotation and bullpen. In 49 appearances, which included nine starts, he went 4-8 with a 2.75 ERA, a 1.146 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts in a career-high 104.2 innings pitched.

Thorpe, also a right-hander, is the Yankees’ No. 5 ranked prospect currently plying his trade in Double-A. The 23-year-old made 23 starts between High-A and Double-A during 2023 and went 14-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 139.1 innings pitched.

The Yankees are likely trying to hold on to any high-end pitching talent a little tighter considering the state of their rotation. While Gerrit Cole won the 2023 AL Cy Young Award, Carlos Rodon struggled in an injury-ridden debut campaign in the Bronx while Nestor Cortes couldn’t get back to an All-Star level. Luis Severino also couldn’t find his form amidst more injury problems and ultimately signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the crosstown Mets.

But when it comes to a player of Soto’s caliber — a generational bat that immediately transforms the potency of a suddenly stale Yankees lineup — Cashman is going to have to give to get. Plugging Soto alongside Aaron Judge creates one of the most imposing slugging duos in baseball.

