Julius Randle injury: Knicks star to miss at least 2 weeks with left ankle sprain

New York Knicks star forward Julius Randle will miss at least two weeks due to a left ankle sprain, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic on Thursday.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during the second quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Miami Heat. He would not return.

From a Knicks perspective, the timing of this injury couldn’t be much worse. With just five games remaining in the regular season, they hold the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference — though their standing appears cemented.

The Knicks trail the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 4 seed by four games and lead the No. 6 Nets by 2.5.

Should Randle adhere to the minimal timetable of two weeks, that means a return just two days before the start of the first round of the playoffs. So there is a very real chance that he’ll miss a portion of the playoffs.

The Kentucky product has had an imperative bounce-back season following a down 2021-22 campaign. Appearing in the team’s first 77 games, he’s averaging a career-high 25.1 points to go with 10 rebounds per game.

dfIn his absence, Obi Toppin should see a bump in playing time as the Knicks look to hold things down for the final stretch.

For more on Julius Randle and the Knicks, visit AMNY.com