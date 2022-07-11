Quantcast
Basketball

Former Net Richard Jefferson to ref Knicks Summer League game

By
Posted on
Richard Jefferson, as a member of the San Antonio Spurs in 2011.
WikiMedia Commons

Longtime NBA veteran Richard Jefferson will go from complaining about the referees to making the calls himself, as he will suit up as a ref for the Knicks’ Summer League matchup against the Portland Trailblazers on Monday night. 

“NBA Champion and 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson will officiate the second quarter of tonight’s New York vs. Portland game after attending daily NBA Summer League Officiating Meetings in Las Vegas,” the NBA announced on Twitter

Jefferson began his career with a seven-year stint as a member of the then-New Jersey Nets, and won an NBA title as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015–16 season. 

He has spent the last several years as an analyst for various networks, and he highlighted the wealth of information he’s already gained while training to be a referee. 

The Knicks Summer League team, with first- and second-year players like Quentin Grimes and Jean Montero, will take on the Trailblazers beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday night on ESPN.

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is the sports editor of amNewYork.

