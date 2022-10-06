The Giants were likely already on the flight to cross the pond when the team announced that five players, including wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay, were not making the trip to London.

New York is slated to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium this weekend, but injuries kept several players from making the trip. Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux and linebacker Azeez Ojulari also did not make the trip.

All five had been listed on the Giants’ injury report for the past two days and Golladay did not participate in practice on Thursday in East Rutherford after being limited participant the day before.

The Giants’ wide reliever depth has been tested this season even as they’ve jumped out to a 3-1 start. Golladay has only caught two passes for 22 yards this season, but his absence could be longer than just this weekend after it was reported he suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com

Toney has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which is keeping him stateside. Mondeaux suffered an ankle injury and had to be carted off during the Giants’ win over the Chicago Bears and Flott has been dealing with a calf issue.

Ojulari aggravated a calf issue that had kept him out of two games already this season and now will sideline him for a third time.