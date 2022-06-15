A look back at Keith Hernandez’s trade to the Mets: 39 years ago today

39 years ago today, the New York Mets traded Neil Allen and Rick Ownbey to the St. Louis Cardinals for first baseman, Keith Hernandez.

The move changed the course of Mets history forever, even after Hernandez’s playing career.

A league MVP in 1979, Hernandez played 10 season with the Cardinals. He helped St. Louis win in 1982.

The 11-time Gold Glover was traded to the Mets in 1983 due to manager Whitey Herzog accusing him of “dogging plays” as a base-runner.

The Mets took the trade, and it ended up being one of the best moves the franchise has ever made. In seven seasons with the Mets, Hernandez hit .297 with three All-Star appearances, five Gold Gloves, and three straight seasons in which he was in the top-10 for league MVP.

Hernandez’s impact on the Mets was massive in helping win the 1986 World Series, the last title the Mets have won to date. Hernandez drove in three runs in the decisive Game 7 of that series against the Red Sox.

In 1987, Keith Hernandez was named the first team captain in Mets history. While his captaincy only lasted two season, Hernandez ended his career as one of the top defensive first basemen of All-time.

Keith Hernandez’s Impact on the Mets Now

While Keith Hernandez’s impact is well-known on the field in New York, his recent work off it has only enhanced his credibility among the Mets faithful.

As of 2006, Hernandez has worked with Gary Cohen and former teammate Ron Darling on the SNY broadcasts of Mets games. His witty banter with the crew and insightful analysis has helped the broadcast team become one of the most revered in all of sports.

A member of the Mets Hall of Fame, the Mets also announced this year that Hernandez’s #17 jersey will be retired this year on July 9th of this year.

So while it is easy to say that Hernandez’s mark in New York will always be felt because of his playing days, his work post-retirement has only helped enhance the aura that follows Hernandez around to this day.

39 years ago seems like a long time, but with Keith Hernandez’s work, his legacy in New York will last forever. To this day, his trade to New York is still arguably the greatest trade the Mets have ever made.

