Kevin Durant could hold out of training camp if Nets don’t fulfill trade request: report

If the Nets drag the Kevin Durant situation into training, the NBA superstar may not be there.

A new report suggested that Durant could hold out of training camp if the team does not honor his trade request. The New York Daily News reporting comes less than 24 hours after The Athletic had dropped a bombshell that Durant had given team owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum that he either trade Durant or fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

There had been some belief that because Durant has such a love for basketball that he would play even if the Nets didn’t fulfill his trade request by camp in the fall. It appears that isn’t a given and the situation could become even more complicated if a deal isn’t completed.

The Philadelphia 76ers went through a similar situation last year with Ben Simmons after they failed to complete a trade and he did not report to the team. He was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets at the NBA Trade Deadline

Now the Nets could be faced with a similar circumstance if things don’t change with KD.

The Nets have received offers for the NBA superstar from various teams, but they have been asking for a massive haul in return for him. New Orleans is one of the teams, according to the Daily News, that is still interested in acquiring Durant.

The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat have also been mentioned as teams that could contend to add Durant via a trade. Miami and Phoenix had been among Durant’s top destinations when word first leaked that he wanted out of Brooklyn.

Durant is going into the first year of a four-year extension with the Nets and it has been viewed that Brooklyn is the one with the leverage. However, Durant possibly sitting out until he’s traded adds a new wrinkle to the situation.