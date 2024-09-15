Knicks add Landry Shamet on 1-year deal, add more depth to backcourt

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Knicks have brought in veteran guard Landry Shamet to a one-year deal in free agency, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shamet, who stands at 6 feet 4 inches, last played for the Washington Wizards in the 2023-24 NBA season. In 46 appearances, he averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He also shot 43.1% from the field and 33.8% behind the 3-point line.

Since entering the NBA in 2018, Shamet has bounced around the league, having been on five different teams before the Knicks, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns before joining the Wizards.

Although Shamet has been unable to keep a permanent role with a team, he has always been a steady 3-point shooter. For his career, he has shot an impressive 38.4% from the 3-point line. With the addition of Shamet, the Knicks have added more depth to their team, more specifically at the guard position, which makes Shamet their eighth guard on the roster.

Given the many injuries the Knicks endured during the 2023-24 NBA season, it’s understandable why the organization has added many quality veteran guards such as Shamet and Cam Payne. It’s unlikely that Shamet will get any minutes for the Knicks due to head coach Tom Thibodeau running a tight nine-man rotation when everyone is healthy, but if needed, he will be able to provide some quality minutes off the bench.

