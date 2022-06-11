LeBron James’ aspiration to own an NBA franchise could bring necessary front office representation

After being named the first active basketball player to become a billionaire Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has his sight set on what could be a new venture after basketball: owning an NBA team.

In a clip of Friday night’s episode of “The Shop,” James revealed that he’s looking to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas. “I want to own a team,” James said. “I want a team in Vegas.”

This comes after a June 2nd press conference in which NBA commissioner Adam Silver shot down rumors of any possible expansion happening anytime soon. However, NBA expansion is likely in the future.

If LeBron James were to own an NBA franchise, this could potentially change the landscape of what representation looks like in the front offices of professional sports. As of right now, Michael Jordan is the only black player to have some type of ownership stake in a professional basketball team.

By owning almost 90 percent of the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan has a clear level of influence on what goes on with the team and what representation looks like within the front office. However, it’s clear that James is looking for complete ownership of the team.

James, who is already familiar with being part owner of two professional teams (Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC), is looking to change not only the ownership dynamic but also the culture within these front offices. Should James become an owner of a franchise, one could expect a more diverse group of professionals in the front office with a focus on having more people of color, and even women, in higher front office positions to create a more inclusive environment.

James, who has played in the league since 2003 for the Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers is also a three-time Olympic medalist, four-time NBA Finals MVP, and three-time All-Star MVP.

Along with other awards and honors James received, some feel that he’s more than qualified for the job; however, it could be a challenge to enter that space regardless of experience and money.

On Friday’s taping of First Take, Stephen A. Smith gave his thoughts on James’ aspirations of owning a team: “It’s going to be a challenge from him because that’s a good ole boys club they have to let you in,” Smith said. “I’m going to go so far as to say that the league owes it to him to facilitate him owning a basketball team.”

Outside the game of basketball, LeBron James is heavily involved in social changes and justice. James started his own school back in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, building affordable housing for residents in need, and has expressed his views on the need for justice reform.

In the event that James becomes an owner, it’s conceivable that he could be one of the most socially-involved owners in league history.

LeBron James being an owner could also drive forward the need to hold other owners more accountable for doing more socially, as well as hiring more people of color in office positions. It could also inspire more black players, both current and former, to become involved in front office management.

In 2020, former Lakers great Magic Johnson did an interview where he called for more black owners in professional sports: “We play on the field, we play in arenas but we haven’t been able to go up to the ownership box,” Johnson said. “It has to change with the other owners first, if they say ‘Hey it’s a good idea to have black ownership,’ that would definitely happen.”

However, as Stephen A. Smith said, the transition into an ownership role isn’t easy and having money isn’t enough of a ticket to get in. In 2018 rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was looking to purchase the Carolina Panthers, potentially making him the first black owner in the NFL. Sadly, that fell through after being priced out of buying the team for $2.5 billion.

Though we may be years away from any possible NBA expansion, the one thing that remains true is that there’s a need for more black owners in professional sports. Having that presence in the ownership box and in the front office could make a meaningful change in the way teams interact with players and the way they’re involved in the communities that supports them so much.

For more NBA coverage, like this LeBron James article, visit amNY Sports