Mad Dog and Stephen A. Smith cause frenzied screaming match over Top 5 Sports Cities

When “Mad Dog” and Stephen A. Smith get together for First Take you know two things are going to happen.

Someone is going to come in with a hot take. There’s going to be more yelling going on than at a New York Deli.

On Wednesday’s show, the sports commentators debated over the top five sports cities in the country. Mad Dog’s list from 5-1 were Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, Detroit and Cleveland.

Safe to say, Stephen A. Smith went ballistic over his list.

“You have the city of Cleveland as the number 1 fan base?” Smith demanded. “You’ve got to be crazy. Oh my God. This is an abomination. You have outdone yourself”

Even First Take’s host, Molly Qerim joined in on the debate as well.

““BOSTON! BOSTON! BOSTON!” she yelled “I couldn’t sit over there. Are you kidding?”

Stephen A. Smith’s list consisted of Boston, Cleveland, New York, Oakland and Philadelphia in that order.

Mad Dog defended having Cleveland at number one throughout the segment.

“Without any question, it knows what kind of city it is. It’s gritty. It doesn’t pretend it’s anything it isn’t. The Cavs, the Guardians and the Browns… What a city this is. I’d live there in a minute.” the long-time radio host said.

Stephen A. and Qerim were not the only two to voice their opinions on the lack of Boston in the debate for best sports cities. Mad Dog had a defense for neglecting the New England city.

“if the Boston teams don’t win, they don’t care about any other team. All they know are the Boston teams… I’m looking for sports fans all around.”

While an interesting debate, Wednesday afternoon took a turn towards the frenzied screaming matches we have grown accustomed to whenever Mad Dog and Stephen A. Smith are let loose on each other.

For more sports stories like this, turn to AMNY.com