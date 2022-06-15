Stephen A. Smith wrecks havoc on First Take for ranking Anthony Davis about Doncic, Jokic

Stephen A. Smith’s latest hot take has drawn the ire of numerous former NBA players around the world.

On First Take yesterday afternoon, the passionate talk show host stated that, when healthy, Los Angeles Lakers forward, Anthony Davis is better than some of the current stars of the NBA now.

“I’d take Anthony Davis over Luka. I’d take Anthony Davis over Jokic. Yes I would.” Stephen A. Smith said.

The comment drew criticism from both JJ Redick and Amare Stoudemire on the show, but Stephen A. Smith did throw a caveat down first.

“The caveat is when healthy. We’re talking about a healthy Anthony Davis, which is a rarity. I would pick every single player over Anthony Davis right now strictly because of reliability.”

The comment wasn’t missed by Redick.

“I’m going to take your thing ‘stay off the weed’ Stephen A Smith” Redick responded. “You said Anthony Davis better than Jokic? Back-to-back league MVP? C’mon man.”

Davis is entering his 11th season in the NBA this year and has not played in over 65 games during the regular season since 2017.

Jokic on the other hand has won the league MVP for back-to-back years and has not played in LESS than 70 games during a season his entire career.

Doncic on the other hand has taken the Mavericks to new heights after their recent trip to the Western Conference Finals. The point guard has averaged over 27 points per game in each of the last three seasons.

Davis hasn’t topped the 27 point threshold since 2017 in New Orleans.

There is merit to Stephen A. Smith giving props to Davis when healthy. The former Kentucky phenom was named to the 75th All Anniversary team this past year for the NBA, and is an eight time All-Star.

Still, with his free throw and three point percentage in a steep decline, it’s hard to take Davis over the likes of the league MVP in Jokic, and a player in Luka Doncic who just led his team to the conference finals.

For Stephen A. Smith, it’s been more of the same on the First Take beat.

For more NBA stories like this, turn to AMNY.com