Making sense of latest Jets rumors surrounding Zach Wilson ahead of Week 14 start

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) runs for a two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

It hasn’t been the easiest week for the New York Jets and former second-overall pick Zach Wilson.

In the end, the final month of the season could be the last the two are together again.

As the Jets prepare to take on the Houston Texans in a Week 14 contest with Wilson expected to start again after a two-week hiatus, both sides have seemingly shut the door on the potential rumors and tribulations that have transpired over the last few weeks.

On Monday following the team’s 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, anonymous sources within the organization told the Athletic that New York was looking to start Wilson ahead of the contest in Houston, but the former BYU product was “reluctant” to do so. While many within the Jets openly stated their dismissal of the report, none denied its existence or that Wilson told anyone in the halls of 1 Jets Drive that he did not want to start for the remainder of the year.

As the week grew on, and Wilson publicly denied the initial report, even more rumors came out to add further context to the stretch of rumors.

On Saturday, ESPN reporter Rich Cimini spoke with DJ Bien-Aime who covered the Jets in the past and is now with the same network covering the Texans – a place where several former Jets currently reside. It was one of those former members of Gang Green’s squad that seemed to spill even more dirt on Wilson’s future with New York.

“He kind of knew that Zach wasn’t the guy because he would show up to meetings, when he was hurt, 15 minutes prior,” Bien-Aime explained on Cimini’s Flight Deck podcast. “He was like ‘Why is the QB getting to the facility when I’m getting there’. You’re supposed to be another coach. That’s one player who told me that he knew that he wasn’t the guy.”

At this time, AMNY has not heard anything to corroborate the report except for word from the organization that Wilson has been “different” than in the past since being benched for the third straight season. New York has emphasized to the quarterback that they want him to “let it rip” through the final five games of the season.

What comes after though could be up for debate. Doug Robinson of the Deseret News in Utah reported on Friday that the team and Wilson have agreed to have a “mutually parting of ways” following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The belief is that the Jets would trade their former second-overall pick after the regular season concludes. Cimini of ESPN has said, that should a trade go down, those in league circles believe a team could offer a late-round pick to see if they could “fix” the young quarterback.

All this adds context to what has been a mess of a season for Gang Green. A season that began with playoff aspirations with Aaron Rodgers in tow quickly turned sour after he was lost four plays into his debut. Now at 4-8, and their playoff window dwindling to nothing, New York is looking to turn to their once-thought-of future franchise quarterback to take them the rest of the way through the season.

By all accounts though, it could very well be the last we see of Zach Wilson ever in a Jets jersey.

It’ll now be up to the quarterback to see how this saga ends. By all accounts in the organization, the 24-year-old has matured nicely and has become a consummate leader. While these reports certainly won’t help his case with any other team, the final five games of the season will essentially be him trying to prove to other organizations that he is worth being fixed.

That makes Sunday’s contest against the Texans so important for both Wilson and New York’s future prospects.

