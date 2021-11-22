Yankees focusing on Marcus Semien most in shortstop search: report

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Atop the list of priorities for the Yankees this offseason will be a shortstop after finally coming to the realization that Gleyber Torres can’t hold down the position defensively for the long haul.

They could not have picked a better offseason to be exploring the market, as there is an abundance of big names that could potentially fill the void in the Bronx with star power.

Carlos Correa and Corey Seager are among the best of the best options, but insider Jon Heyman reported on MLB Network Monday that the Yankees are looking at Marcus Semien “a little more closely” than they are Seager.

The 31-year-old had a career year with the Toronto Blue Jays — his first with the club after six seasons with the Oakland Athletics — slashing .265/.334/.538 (.873 OPS, 133 OPS+) with 45 home runs and 102 RBI.

He finished third in the American League MVP voting for the second time in three seasons as his ascension up the list as an elite shortstop in the game took another major step.

Semien has also shown an ability to mash at Yankee Stadium, posting a .333 average (13-for-39) with five home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.204 OPS in 10 games during the 2021 season.

Another advantage of bringing Semien on is that he would come with a shorter-term contract as he enters his age 31 season. That would ensure that the potential paths of two of the Yankees’ top prospects in shortstops — Anthony Volpe (No. 1) and Oswaldo Peraza (No. 3), both shortstops — wouldn’t be blocked as long as it would be if the Yankees were to bring in Seager.

Granted, Seager’s versatility could also provide a fit for the Yankees, too, as he offers the promise of shifting to third base if needed down the road.