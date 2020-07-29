Marlins remain in Philly after COVID outbreak, no timetable yet for return home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Miami Marlins aren’t leaving Philadelphia any time soon.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Marlins have “no firm plans” to leave Philadelphia as of Wednesday.

A healthy member of the team is hoping that those not impacted by COVID-19 can return home by Friday, but there has been no acceptance of such an idea.

Jordan McPherson, also of the Miami Herald, reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Marlins were still waiting for their coronavirus test results from Tuesday and were tested again that morning.

The Marlins are stuck in Philadelphia after the opening series against the Phillies over the weekend. During their stay in the City of Brotherly Love, more than half of the roster contracted COVID-19 while in the visitor’s clubhouse.

Despite learning of three additional positive tests on Sunday morning, the Marlins played their series finale against the Phillies, exposing the club to the virus.

It has forced Major League Baseball to scramble to try and tweak the packed 60-game schedule.

The Marlins cannot play until at least Monday while the Phillies are on hold until Friday while they are tested for the virus. Initial tests on Tuesday came back negative for most players and team staff, but one visiting-clubhouse employee did test positive.

Beginning Monday, the Phillies were poised to host the New York Yankees for the first two games of a four-game home-and-home series, but MLB postponed both games set in Philadelphia before sending the Yankees to Baltimore to play the Orioles for a two-game set beginning Wednesday night.

The Orioles were set to play the Marlins in Miami for their home opener this week.

The Phillies’ pseudo-quarantine is MLB’s way of practicing caution, but the initial negative tests do not mean the team is in the clear. The incubation period for the virus lasts up to 14 days.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on MetroPhilly.com