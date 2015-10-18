Mayors, MTA, other officials wager bets in New York-Chicago rivalry

Matt Davies and Scott Stantis cartoon about the Mets-Cubs playoff series. Photo Credit: Cristian Salazar

The rivalry between New York and Chicago was ramped up by bets between the cities’ mayors, subway systems and other local officials before the Mets began the NLCS against the Cubs.

“Congrats @BilldeBlasio (we won in 4 games BTW) Up for a bet?” tweeted the Mayor’s Office of Chicago before the series’ first game. “@lagunitasbeer @GiordanosPizza donations to @AftrSchoolMttrs & Becoming a Man.”

Lagunitas Beer has a brewery in Chicago and Giordano’s serves Chicago-style deep-dish stuffed pizza. After School Matters is a Chicago-based nonprofit that serves teens with apprenticeships and Becoming A Man is a violence prevention program for young men.

Mayor Bill de Blasio fired back at Chicago’s mayor, Rahm Emanuel, tweeting an image of a pizza slice and glasses of beer next to references of local businesses.

“I’ll take that bet, @ChicagosMayor. On the line for me: from @GrimaldisPizza and from @GunHillBrewery. #LGM #RahmBlasioBet.”

Grimaldi’s Pizza, which has locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queeens, serves pizza from a coal brick oven. Gun Hill Brewery is a microbrewery based in the Bronx.

De Blasio then added, “Looking forward to @ChicagosMayor’s generous donation to @GoodShepherdNYC & @Door_NYC when @Mets win #NLCS. #LGM #RahmBlasioBet.”

The organization Good Shepherd offers 80 programs for children in Brooklyn and the Bronx that range from educational support for students falling behind to after-school centers and camps. The Door is a New York City nonprofit that offers services to teens that include free meals, healthcare, art classes and counseling.

The Queens’ District Attorney also made his own wager with Cook County’s state attorney Anita Alvarez in Chicago — offering up Italian heroes from the Corona restaurant Mama’s, which has a stand at Citi Field, and suggesting Chicago-style deep dish pizza for Alvarez.

“While District Attorney Brown applauds the Cubs for advancing to the NLCS, the fans of Queens and all of New York City have been hungrily waiting for the Amazin’s to go back to where they belong — the World Series,” said District Attorney Richard Brown in a statement.

Chicago Transit Authority and the MTA also jabbed at each other on Twitter.

“The New York @Mets — onward to Chicago!” posted the MTA. “Hey @cta, care to make a friendly wager? A slice to the #NLCS winner? #LGM”

The CTA was up for it. “@MTA You’re on,” it tweeted. “How about a slice for every home run?”

The MTA, which ran a vintage train on Saturday night to Citi Field, was then bullish. “@cta It is ON. Get ready to deliver a lot of slices! We prefer NY-style. @Mets #letsgomets @nlcs @Cubs.”