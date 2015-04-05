Mets 2015 relief pitching preview

A sturdy Mets pitching rotation will be backed by one of the best bullpens in the National League — finishing …

Jenrry Mejia finally settled into a role in the majors as the team’s closer. He saved 28 of 33 opportunities a year ago and should see more chances as he starts the season as the go-to ninth-inning option. It’s possible 2013 closer Bobby Parnell could retake the role after he returns this spring from last year’s Tommy John surgery, but that’s not expected.

Preceding Mejia in the eighth often will be Jeurys Familia, who posted a 2.21 ERA in 771/3 innings a season ago. The one-two punch of 25-year-old righthanders could solidify the end of games for the Mets for years to come.

Although elbow surgery ended lefty specialist Josh Edgin (1.32 ERA in 271/3 innings last season) before his season began, the Mets acquired lefthander Alex Torres from the Padres. A career 2.55 ERA in 113 appearances makes Torres a serviceable replacement.