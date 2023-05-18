Mets top Rays 3-2 on Alonso home run to win series

Pete Alonso clobbered his league-leading 16th home run of the year, and Tylor Megill held the Rays’ offense in check as the Mets pulled out a 3-2 win in the rubber game on Thursday afternoon.

The afternoon didn’t start off great for Megill, who allowed a lead-off double to Josh Lowe on a ball hit 102.5 mph. Lowe would later come around to score on an RBI groundout by Harold Ramirez to put the Rays in front early and continue New York’s first-inning struggles.

However, the Mets quickly answered with an RBI groundout of their own as both offenses struggled to truly break the game open.

After Francisco Lindor walked in the bottom of the first inning, he moved to third on a single by Jeff McNeil, and then Pete Alonso walked to load the bases for Brett Baty. Baty hit a roll-over groundball to first base to plate Lindor, but then Tommy Pham struck out with runners on 2nd and 3rd to end the first with the game tied at one.

Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley settled down after his rough first inning before Pete Alonso started off the bottom of the 4th inning by taking a 1-2 fastball at 97 mph and drilling it 446 feet to center field for a home run. It was Alonso’s 16th home run of the season and gave the Mets a 2-1 lead.

That was the last run Bradley would allow, finishing the night with two earned runs, four strikeouts, and three hits in five innings. The young right-hander was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the morning and was making his first MLB start since allowing three earned runs in five innings against Houston on April 24th.

However, just as the Mets answered the Rays’ early run, Tampa answered New York in the top of the 6th inning.

After the first two batters of the inning were retired easily, Josh Lowe took a Tylor Megill slider and deposited it 440 feet to almost the exact same spot where Alonso’s home run landed.

After Randy Arozarena walked and Harold Ramirez laced a single to left field, the Rays were just one hit away from taking the lead. But after Brandon Lowe swung and missed on a fastball, Mets’ catcher Michael Perez fired a pick-off throw behind Ramirez at first to catch him napping and end the threat.

That was the end of the day for Megill, who was pulled after throwing just 79 pitches, but would wind up being awarded the win. He finished with six innings, two earned runs, four hits, and four strikeouts. He generated 12 whiffs on 40 swings for a solid 30% whiff rate and lowered his season ERA to 3.88.

The tug-of-war between the two teams continued with the Mets adding a run in the bottom of the inning.

Singles by McNeil and Baty put runners on the corner with one out for Pham. This time, Pham was able to deliver, hitting a slow grounder to third base that scored McNeil and that Pham beat out for an infield single. Pham finished the day 2-for-4 with the RBI.

However, a strikeout by Daniel Vogelbach and a pop-up by Eduardo Escobar prevented the Mets from adding any insurance runs.

Luckily, the Mets wouldn’t need them.

Brooks Raley, Jeff Brigham, and David Robertson would combine to keep the Rays scoreless in the final three innings to allow the Mets to hold onto a 3-2 win which was awarded to Megill.

After Wednesday night’s marathon comeback, the Mets welcomed a strong two hour and twenty-two-minute victory and will now welcome the Cleveland Guardians to town for a three-game series this weekend.

