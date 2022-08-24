Mets should be commended for pushing deGrom start back 2 days: ace lined up for series against Dodgers

The New York Mets have been one of the most consistent teams in baseball throughout the 2022 season. A big part of their success has been credited to the in-game, and even pre-game decisions made by manager Buck Showalter.

Recent decisions have left some fans questioning the long-time manager though.

With the Mets coming off another loss to the Yankees and a sweep in the Bronx, Showalter’s latest decision has left the Metropolitan faithful even more confused.

With Taijuan Walker making the start for Tuesday’s game against New York, the Mets were comfortable pushing back ace Jacob deGrom’s next start to either Thursday against Colorado. The fanbase has protested for days since the announcement over the weekend.

Against the New York Yankees, the cross-town rivals of the Mets, not having deGrom pitching the day after Scherzer was seen as a sign of weakness or overcaution.

In the end, the decision to push back the Mets’ ace wasn’t questionable, or overcautious.

It was the right move.

Mets shift their focus

When the New York Mets swept the Yankees back at the end of July, the common theme was that a sweep meant nothing compared to the division race they were in.

That hasn’t changed in August. The Met’s mindset has always been to win the division, with victories over their cross-town rivals meaning nothing more than increases in their win total.

With that being said, as the calendar slowly shifts to September, the Mets aren’t in the same luxury as the Yankees. The NL East has three teams with over 67 wins, and the margin for error decreases by the game. So why would they sacrifice a game against an interleague rival?

It’s simple: because the mindset and focus have shifted. If the Mets want to be considered true contenders for the National League Pennant, wins against their own league matter right now.

The team currently owns tiebreakers with almost every single playoff team in their league. With a three-game matchup against the Dodgers on the horizon to end the month of August, a two-game series in the Bronx is not as important as a three-game series against a potential championship series opponent.

deGrom getting pushed back a start means that the Mets are looking at the bigger picture here. If deGrom pitches Tuesday, he feasibly won’t pitch against the Dodgers next week. If he gets moved, he’s lined up perfectly to allow the Mets a better chance of winning at least one game against the top team in the National League.

The Yankees no longer matter to the big picture to the Metropolitans whether they win or lose. The Mets have bigger fish to fry now.

It’s not close.

Health Matters

Jacob deGrom hasn’t been consistently healthy over the last year and a half. Any available rest that comes to help the ace should be seen as a great thing.

New York hasn’t had an off-day since August 11th and has played nine games in seven days. The team as a whole has played 27 games in 26 days and went 18-9 as a result.

This roster is understandably tired and in desperate need of an off-day.

Why would the Mets throw out deGrom in a game against the Yankees, when he can give him a couple of days of extra rest, and have him fully healthy and ready for a September month that will be filled with winnable games for the club?

Even with potentially sacrificing a series to the Yankees, the health of deGrom in the stretch run of the playoffs should be more important.

The Yankees series no longer matters when looking at the upcoming schedule, and the players the Mets need to have ready. In September, New York can’t afford to have deGrom missing starts to injuries or rest.

Best to have an extra day off now when you don’t need it as opposed to needing a day off when the team needs you to pitch.

Either way, the Met’s goals have shifted dramatically since Buck Showalter became the manager and Steve Cohen bought the team. The “Subway Series” isn’t the be-all-end-all series that it once was with the team in a pennant race.

Mets fans need to remember that.

