Mets

Mets injury updates: Latest on Starling Marte, Max Scherzer, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

Starling Marte Mets
Starling Marte (AP)

The timeframe surrounding New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte continues to remain uncertain, but manager Buck Showalter shared some optimism on Sunday morning prior to his team’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Hopefully Marte’s not too far away,” Showalter said. 

Marte broke his right-middle finger on Sept. 6 against the Pirates when he was hit by a Mitch Keller pitch. While he’s been trying to work his way back before the postseason, initial pessimism arose when he mentioned on Saturday that the finger was still bothering him when he threw or swung the bat.

He first became eligible to come off the injured list on Saturday

“Actually I was told [Saturday] that it was better than it was the day before,” Showalter said.”He’s still got some discomfort which he probably relayed to you. But I told [our trainer] that you don’t have to handicap him every day. When there’s a positive turn, come talk to me.

“Not everybody’s got the same bones. It might be earlier. It might be later.”

The 33-year-old has been an invaluable bat atop New York’ order in his first year with the club, batting .292 with an .814 OPS, 16 home runs, and 63 RBI. 

In the meantime, the Mets will be getting three pitchers back over the next few days. 

Tylor Megill injury
Tylor Megill (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tylor Megill, who has been out since mid-June, will be activated either Sunday or Monday — the latter also being the day that starting pitcher Max Scherzer will be activated and start against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Megill began the season as a starter to take up Jacob deGrom’s spot in the rotation, but with a healthy pitching staff, he will be utilized as a reliever. 

“He’s dripping around in there,” Showalter said of the pitcher nicknamed ‘Big Drip’ who is now within the Mets’ clubhouse. “He’s got a great face on in there, you can tell. This was a long injury, it’s not like he missed a two-week span.”

Drew Smith, who threw consecutive days in his minor-league stint, is slated to be activated on Tuesday after missing two months with a lat injury.  

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

