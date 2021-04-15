Mets injury updates: Latest on Carlos Carrasco, J.D. Davis | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Even as the Mets’ starting rotation is performing even better than many expected, even more reinforcements are on the way.

Shortly before the Mets’ scheduled noon series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday — and just hours after David Peterson’s three-hit gem the night before — manager Luis Rojas confirmed that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco threw 65 pitches over four innings of work as he continues to rehab his torn hamstring suffered during the latter parts of spring training.

An original timetable suggested that the 33-year-old right-hander would be out until May, but Carrasco’s progress could see him re-joining the team sooner than that.

“He looked good,” Rojas said. “He did his up, downs. He’s building up correctly.”

Carrasco is still doing his rehab work in Florida, but the Rojas said he hopes to fly the veteran up to New York to finish his work at the team’s alternate site in Brooklyn.

“I think the next step is five [innings],” Rojas said. “I know we’re talking about watching him face some competition. If we can get him to the alternate site… that might be something we’ll consider him doing before joining the club.”

There is also a hope that third baseman J.D. Davis can get back with the team by Saturday after he was forced to the 10-day injured list on April 7 after he was hit in the hand by a Chase Anderson fastball.

Significant progress has been made in recent days, most notably that Davis can actually hold and swing the bat. Swelling in the area just days ago prohibited him from doing so.

“He’s looked good in BP,” Rojas said. “He’s taken ground balls, done his running. He’s doing everything he needs to do to get in there.

“I don’t think we’ll be able to get him live pitching before activating him… there’s no way of doing it. I know Saturday is the day. Let’s see how he does. He’s looked good. The pain has diminished a lot, significant.”

Jonathan Villar and Luis Guillorme will continue to hold down the hot corner until Davis is good to return.