Mets notes: Kodai Senga takes big step, latest on Paul Blackburn

Jul 26, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

QUEENS, NY — New York Mets ace Kodai Senga took another big step toward returning before the end of the 2024 regular season on Wednesday when he threw his first bullpen session prior to his side’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field.

Senga had been participating in a throwing program while he continues recovering from a strained calf muscle suffered on July 26. It was his season debut after being sidelined since spring training with a shoulder injury.

Not only did Senga throw off a mound, but he threw all of his pitches.

“He looks good,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “The way the ball was coming out, it was good to see him in full uni and actually letting it go. A good step for sure.”

Both Senga and the Mets are hoping that the 31-year-old ace can return to the mound in some capacity before the end of the season, whether that be as a starter or a reliever. No decision on a role has been made as of yet, though Senga implored that he is willing to take on any job.

“Step one is let’s get him on a mound and to a place where we feel like he’s healthy enough to compete at the major league level, whether that’s bullpen, whether that’s starter, whether it’s a couple of innings at the front of the game,” president of baseball operations David Stearns said on Tuesday. “If we’re making those decisions, I’m really happy… because that means we have a healthy Kodai Senga.”

While Wednesday’s session was a step in the right direction, there is no next step scheduled as of yet. THe plan moving forward in the immediate future is that Senga will continue to throw “a few bullpen sessions.”

Blackburn returning for Blue Jays series

Starting pitcher Paul Blackburn is expected to re-join the Mets rotation during their series from Sept. 9-11 in Toronto against the Blue Jays, both the veteran right-hander and Mendoza confirmed.

Blackburn was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 24 after taking a David Peralta line drive off his pitching hand the night prior against the San Diego Padres.

Initial tests ruled out any breaks or tears, but the degree of the contusion landed him on the shelf, regardless.

The 30-year-old threw 6.2 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts.

While his next start will come in the big leagues, Mendoza is uncertain which game of the Blue Jays series that will be.

Blackburn was 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA in five starts for the Mets after being acquired at the trade deadline on July 30 from the Oakland Athletics.

His return would likely spell the end for Tylor Megill, who was recalled from Triple-A to make spot starts during Blackburn’s absence.

