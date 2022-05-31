Mets offense goes nuclear on Nationals again, posts 17 hits in 10-0 blowout

Not even the Secretary of Defense can slow down the New York Mets’ offense right now — which is bad news for his local baseball team.

The Amazins put on another offensive clinic on Tuesday night at Citi Field against the Washington Nationals, posting 17 hits in a 10-0 rout of the National League East minnows. This after hanging 13 runs on 16 hits Monday night against their division rivals.

The triumph extends the Mets’ (34-17) season-high win streak to five games while ensuring that they won their 13th series out of 16 this season with the finale of this three-game set still to play on Wednesday afternoon.

Washington’s weak ranks were undone by a methodical, relentless lineup that largely played small ball for most of the night. Fourteen of their 17 hits were singles.

Four of those hits belonged to Mark Canha, who was making just his second start in the lead-off, tying a career-high for most hits in a game that he achieved only once before in his seven-year career.

He led off the game with a single in the first inning and was instantaneously driven home by one of two Mets big flies on the night — a Starling Marte two-run shot off Patrick Corbin that was the veteran outfielder’s second round-tripper in as many days.

The Mets proceeded to undo Washington by 1 million papercuts — suggesting that small ball isn’t completely dead around these parts.

Four singles were scattered throughout the third inning, including a Luis Guillorme two-run knock that continued the utility infielder’s impressive season.

After going 2-for-5 on Tuesday night, Guillorme is now batting .365 in 2022.

Canha helped break it open in the fifth with his biggest hit of the day — a two-run double down the right-field line to put the Mets up six. Just two batters later, Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to nine straight games with a two-out, two-run single. His run of consecutive games with an RBI is tied for third-most in franchise history.

They kept pouring it on in the sixth when Eduardo Escobar socked his third home run of the season while providing the latest indication that he could be coming around out of his slump.

Over his last eight games, he’s batting .317 with that round-tripper and seven RBI.

