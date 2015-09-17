Mets out-bombing Yankees ahead of Subway Series

Baseball fans heading to Citi Field this weekend for the Subway Series should expect a heavier dose of the Mets’ …

Baseball fans heading to Citi Field this weekend for the Subway Series should expect a heavier dose of the Mets’ home run apple than they are accustomed to seeing. While the Yankees have been consistently hitting home runs since April, it is the Mets that have hit the most long balls in New York of late.

Since Aug. 1, the Mets have out-bombed the Bombers, 69 to 59, despite playing in pitcher-friendly Citi Field. Prior to the nonwaiver trade deadline, the Mets hit just 89 home runs compared with the Yankees’ 139.

The Mets newfound power can be attributed in large part to the July 31 acquisition of outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who has hit 17 home runs in just 43 games as a member of the Mets, including nine in his last 15 contests.

Although along with Cespedes, the additions of veteran hitters Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson from the Braves and the return of captain David Wright and Travis d’Arnaud from the disabled list have also contributed to the Amazin’s newfound propensity for the long ball.