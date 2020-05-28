Mets releasing some minor leaguers rather than paying them

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Robert Murray of The Score first reported on Thursday that the New York Mets are joining other MLB teams such as the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, and Milwaukee Brewers in releasing an undisclosed number of minor-league prospects amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Literally a warzone out there,” one agent told MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

The Mets have yet to return amNewYork Metro’s inquiry for a comment on the matter at this time.

While roster moves amongst major-league clubs are prohibited during the COVID-19 freeze, teams are still allowed to make minor-league transactions.

Releasing prospects provides another avenue for the clubs to save money during a season in which they are losing a sizable amount.

Since MLB activities were postponed on March 12, clubs have been paying their minor-leaguers a $400-per-week stipend through to keep them afloat.

The viability of that plan is unforeseen for every MLB team moving into June and deeper into the summer as baseball tries to work its way back to action in early July.

The Oakland Athletics have already alerted their minor-leaguers that they will not be paid after Sunday.

It is unknown whether the Mets or Yankees will continue paying players not on their 40-man roster at this time.