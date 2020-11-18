Mets' Robinson Cano tests positive for PEDs, suspended for 2021 season | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and will be suspended without pay for the entire 2021 season.

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance-enhancing substances from the game.”

This is the second time that Cano has tested positive for PEDs, though this time will cost him the entirety of his $24 million salary due next season. He was suspended for half of the 2018 season when he was with the Seattle Mariners.

His suspension further fuels the nightmare that was the Mets’ trade with the Mariners ahead of the 2019 season, sparked by former GM Brodie Van Wagenen. Cano and his bloated contract — which runs through the 2023 season — came to Queens alongside Edwin Diaz for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, and three prospects including Jarred Kelenic.

Diaz has consistently struggled as the Mets closer while Cano overcame a difficult 2019 debut campaign with the Mets to post promising numbers in 2020, slashing .310/.352/.544 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 49 games.

With Cano now shelved for the season, the Mets — for now — could move Jeff McNeil to his natural position at second base, JD Davis from left to his natural position at third, and play Dominic Smith in left field if the designated hitter is not secured for National League baseball in 2021.