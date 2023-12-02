Michigan-Iowa betting promos: Secure $3,800 in bonuses from DraftKings, Caesars, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s time to check out all of the Michigan-Iowa betting promos for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines are hoping to cement their spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday night. We have gathered the top sportsbook sign-up offers and found additional college football bonuses for customers.

No. 2 Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite against No. 16 Iowa. The Wolverines are coming off of a big win against Ohio State last week. You can wager on today’s Big Ten Championship with five legal online sportsbooks. Each of our picks for the best Michigan-Iowa betting promos comes with guaranteed bonuses, an odds boost, or a fully-backed first bet.

Use the Best Michigan-Iowa Betting Promos for Big Ten Title Game

Michigan-Iowa betting promos Big Ten promo codes New user offers FanDuel Sportsbook No code required $150 bonus if your team wins DraftKings Sportsbook No code required $150 guaranteed bonus BetMGM AMNY1500 $1,500 first-bet offer Bet365 AMNYXLM $1,000 first-bet safety net, $150 guaranteed bonus, $365 bonus (Louisiana only) Caesars Sportsbook AMNY1000 $1,000 bet on Caesars

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with any of the following sports betting apps. Take these steps after picking a welcome offer.

Sign up for an account through our links to unlock the offer. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method. Download the mobile app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Place your qualifying wager on Michigan vs. Iowa.

All of these betting promos for Michigan vs. Iowa have terms, and it will help to understand these rules before proceeding.

Bet $5 on Michigan, Win $150 on FanDuel

Click here to unlock a 30-1 boost on FanDuel Sportsbook. This is the best way to bet on Michigan to win. At -4000, a $5 moneyline wager would normally result in just 13 cents. But if you win a $5 bet on the Wolverines with this offer, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Unlock $150 Bonus on DraftKings

Sign up here on DraftKings to claim a guaranteed bonus for college football this weekend. Place a $5 wager on any game to receive $150 in bonus bets. This is the largest offer of its kind on this list of Michigan-Iowa betting promos. Your first $5 wager can be on any market, such as the first TD scorer. Odds are available for Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, Donovan Edwards, and other players.

BetMGM Offers $1,500 First Bet for Big Ten Championship

If you are wanting to place a big wager on this game, try using the BetMGM welcome offer to bet up to $1,500 on any market. For this offer, it’s best to wager at least $50. A loss will result in five bonus bets instead of one. Each one will be 20% of your first bet.

This is just one of several Michigan-Iowa betting promos you can start with. After signing up, you will find more in-app boosts, free contests, and rewards. Click here to sign up on BetMGM Sportsbook and start with an aggressive wager on the Big Ten title game.

Pick One of Two Welcome Offers on Bet365

Register here to choose between two Michigan-Iowa betting promos on bet365 Sportsbook. Place a $5 bet on the game for an instant $150 bonus. This offer is a lot like DraftKings. The other option is a first-bet safety net up to $1,000. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund. Select the game on the bet365 app to find six SGP boosts. The odds for J.J. McCarthy to throw for 200+ yards, 2+ pass TDs, and Wilson to score a TD have been boosted to +500.

Wager Up to $1K & Find Odds Boosts on Caesars

Click here to start with a big wager on Caesars and get a bonus bet refund following a loss. Your first wager can be as much as $1,000. Then, find a list of odds boosts for the conference championship games on Saturday. The odds for Texas, Alabama, and Louisville to all win have been improved to +500.

