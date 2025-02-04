Knicks trade rumors: As Mitchell Robinson nears return, links to Lakers strengthen

Nov 28, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks received more promising news regarding injured center Mitchell Robinson, who is recovering from a May ankle surgery.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau said on Monday that the 7-foot big man has been cleared for contact — an enormous step to take in his recovery and one of the largest final hurdles necessary to clear before making a return.

The team he will play for when he does return, though, provides a much larger question.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Los Angeles Lakers have made Robinson their top remaining target ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday (h/t Posting and Toasting).

The Lakers need a center after pulling off one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, landing superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks for an underwhelming package headlined by their starting big man, Anthony Davis.

Robinson, in theory, would be a solid fit in Los Angeles. Between a more finesse lineup headlined by Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, the Lakers need a bona fide rim protector and an imposing presence under the basket.

The 26-year-old checks all those boxes.

When healthy, Robinson is the best offensive-rebounder in all of basketball, having averaged more than four per game in each of his previous three seasons. Since his debut in 2018-19, only seven players in the NBA have more blocks than him.

Yet he is preparing to return to the Knicks as a backup after the team acquired Karl-Anthony Towns during the offseason from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The new Knick has exceeded expectations, averaging over 24 points and 13 rebounds per game while garnering All-Star starting honors.

It has prompted teams around the league to call the Knicks in recent weeks about Robinson’s availability as he inched closer to full health. New York could use additional, reliable depth pieces for their stretch run and getting Robinson’s remaining $26 million off the books would not hurt.

But it also means that the Knicks are going to be asking for a bit more should they entertain such trade talks. Robinson is signed through the 2025-26 season, so he is not just a rental.

