MLS, Apple ink landmark broadcast deal to bring all league games to Apple TV

NYCFC and New York Red Bulls fans will need to get a streaming service if they hope to follow their favorite team next season. Major League Soccer and Apple announced on Tuesday that starting next season all MLS will be exclusively broadcast on Apple TV.

The landmark 10-year agreement could mark a massive shift in sports broadcasting as streaming services become a major player in the landscape. Soccer fans will need to subscribe to a yet-to-be-named MLS package through the Apple TV app and more details about broadcast plans across the new service will be announced at a later date.

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said in a press release. “It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch.