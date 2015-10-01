Mets vs. Dodgers sparks MTA vs. Metro LA Twitter battle

You have to read this epic Twitter battle.

The New York Mets will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the National League playoffs starting on Friday, Oct. 9.

Which team has the home field advantage still is to be determined, but that hasn’t stopped the two cities’ public transit entities from engaging in a Twitter battle.

“Hey, @MTA, please tidy up the 7 train, @Dodgers blue is coming to town. #lolmets @Mets,” Metro Los Angeles tweeted.

“Don’t worry, @MetroLosAngeles – we sweep our subway just like the @Mets will sweep the @Dodgers,” the MTA responded.

Los Angeles Metro then posted a GIF of Pizza Rat and wrote, “A friendly wager, @MTA? Perhaps your famous New York pizza. #Dodgers #LolMets.”

“Happy to wager on who wins the series. Care to wager on who gets more fans to the ballpark?” the MTA asked.