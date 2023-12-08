NBA betting promos: ESPN BET $250 bonus, other top Friday night offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are 13 games for basketball fans to choose from tonight when it comes to these NBA betting promos. We have wall-to-wall NBA action on tap with almost every team in the league playing. New bettors can cash in with five of the best sportsbook promos.

Before jump into the full list of sportsbook offers, note that players who use code AMNY will receive $250 bonus bets with the ESPN BET app. Get it here:

Now for the full list of tonight’s offers:

These NBA betting promos will set new players up with the five best offers on the market, including bonus bets, huge first bet bonuses, and other unique opportunities. Sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, and Caesars to get started.

NBA Betting Promos: How to Sign Up

NBA betting promos Sportsbook promo codes New user bonuses DraftKings No code required $150 guaranteed bonus FanDuel No code required $150 moneyline bonus BetMGM AMNY1500 $1,500 first-bet offer Bet365 AMNYXLM $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 safety net bet $365 Caesars AMNY81000 $1,000 bet on Caesars

Although betting on the NBA can be tough, that doesn’t have to be the case tonight. A few of these NBA betting promos will set players up with guaranteed winners on the games. Not to mention, there are tons of different games for bettors to choose from. Two matchups we are zeroing in on are Celtics-Knicks and Suns-Kings. These are the four teams who lost in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. Everyone is looking to bounce back after those tough losses.

Click here to get started with DraftKings Sportsbook before tip-off tonight. New players only need to sign up and place a $5 wager on the NBA to cash in on this bonus. As soon as that $5+ bet is locked in, bettors will win $150 in bonuses. Guarantees don’t come around very often in the NBA, but that’s exactly what basketball bettors can get with this offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook: How to Secure 30-1 Boost

Sign up here and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device. From there, place a $5 moneyline wager on any NBA team’s moneyline tonight. New players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. This is a 30-1 odds boost that will turn any team into a massive underdog, at least as far as the odds are concerned.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY1500 Triggers $1,500 Bet

Click this link and input BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code AMNY1500 for the largest NBA welcome bonus on the market. New users who take advantage of this opportunity can start with a cash bet on any NBA game tonight. Players who miss out on that initial wager will receive a refund in bonus bets. For example, someone who loses on a $500 bet will get $500 back in bonus bets to use throughout the weekend.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM: Choose Between 2 NBA Offers

Register here with bet365 promo code AMNYXLM and unlock one of the most unique offers out there. Bettors can start with a cash bet of $5 on the NBA. As soon as the selected game ends, players will win $150 in bonuses with no questions asked. As for the $1,000 safety net bet, this is how bettors can push the limits on the NBA tonight. Any losses on that first bet will trigger a refund in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Unlocks $1,000 First Bet Bonus

Clicking here and inputting Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 will automatically unlock a $1,000 first bet for bettors. Lock in a cash wager on the NBA tonight. Bettors who win on that first bet will receive cash winnings. However, anyone who loses will be eligible for a refund of up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

