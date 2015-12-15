Nets fans among nation’s most grammatically correct fans, study shows

Nets fans are seen outside Barclays Center for the team’s first game in Brooklyn on Oct 15, 2012. Photo Credit: City Row

The Nets currently find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, but their fans are near the top of a different set of rankings.

Nets fans make an average of 4.52 grammatical errors per 100 words, according to a study by writing-enhancement platform Grammarly. That’s good for sixth-best in the nation among cities with NBA, MLB and/or NFL teams, the study found.

New York as a whole (encompassing the Yankees, Mets, Knicks, Giants and Jets) came in 31st with an average of 8.27 mistakes per 100 words. Memphis came in first out of 42 cities with 2.47 mistakes per 100 words, while Nashville was last with 11.20.

The study collected the first five comments posted under articles on each official MLB, NBA, and NFL team blog from official team and fan websites until wthey reached 100 comments per team. Each comment contained at least 50 words and was posted within an average timespan of two months ending Oc.20, 2015.

The survey then identified black-and-white grammatical errors in the comments (such as misspellings, wrong and missing punctuation, misused or missing words, and subject-verb disagreement). Those errors were then verified and tallied by a team of live proofreaders. Then, Grammarly calculated the average number of mistakes per one hundred words by dividing the total word count of the comments by the total number of mistakes for each team.

Below are the full results: