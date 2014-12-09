Nets stars Williams, Lopez, Johnson on trade block: report

The Nets as Brooklyn has come to know them may look very different by the end of the season. Stars …

Brooklyn Nets guard Bojan Bogdanovic, guard Deron Williams, forward Joe Johnson, forward Kevin Garnett and center Brook Lopez look on from the bench in the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks of an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Friday, December 5, 2014. The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 98-75. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Littleneck

Stars Deron Williams, Joe Johnson and Brook Lopez are all on the trading block, according to a report from ESPN. The report, which cites league sources, said that no deal involving any of the three is imminent.

Williams, Johnson and Lopez have been the core of the Nets (8-11) since the team moved to Kings County from New Jersey in 2012. However, the team is looking to move on after the trio — along with former all-stars Kevin Garnett and ex-Net Paul Pierce — failed to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, according to the report.

The trades are not part of a rebuilding effort, according to the report that claims the Nets would like to bring back players who can help the team remain in the playoff picture in the weaker Eastern Conference. However, each player will earn at least $15 million this season, and only Lopez’s contract isn’t guaranteed beyond 2014-15. Such sizable contracts have proved difficult to move in the past.

Lopez, who currently is dealing with a back strain, can exercise a $16.7 million option for next season, and it is expected he will given his history of injuries.

Williams is averaging 17.1 points, while Lopez and Johnson post 16.1 and 15.7 per game, respectively.